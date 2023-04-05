Janhvi Kapoor is a gorgeous diva
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 05, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked resplendent in a customised gown adorned with handcrafted silver embroidery and a tissue brocade drape
Stunner
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor exudes radiance in a chikankari ivory lehenga and a tonal chikankari jacket
Elegant
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Glam Gal
She turned up the glam quotient in a stunning beige-hued gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
She looked ravishing in a Manish Malhotra ensemble featuring a deep, plunging-neck bejeweled blouse
Oomph Factor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She put her gorgeous foot forward in a sparkling emerald green lehenga featuring a mermaid-style skirt
Dazzling
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She brings some undefiable charm in a sparkly blue gown with a fitted bodice and flowy hem
Charming
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She exudes desi glam in this sparkly silver saree and a plunging-neck blouse
Desi Glam
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi in a glorious full-length gown by Rahul Mishra brings the right amount of glamour to the table
Turning Tables
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She exudes glamour in a sensuous metallic gown featuring a plunging neck
Drama Quotient
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She put her best desi foot forward in an embellished rose-gold lehenga
Dreamy Haze
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.