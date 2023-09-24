Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

September 24, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in sarees

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor looks straight out of a painting in this brown monotone saree

Ethereal

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

She channelled her inner desi kudi in a chiffon green saree paired and a blue blouse

Desi Gal

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Splendid 

She looked elegant in this gorgeous blue Banarasi drape

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Bawaal actress is a sight to behold in this red drape with embellished borders 

Red Hot

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

Janhvi looked ethereal in a green floral-print saree 

Gorgeous 

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram

This sheer pink ombre saree elevated her gorgeous desi look

Pink Haze 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She is a vision in this bright yellow saree with dainty lace embroidery

Yellow Love

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She served some classic style goals in a green bandhani saree 

Classic 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She chose to keep things breezy and easy in a lime-green organza saree

Beauty

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked ravishing in a raspberry-pink georgette saree   

Patakha 

