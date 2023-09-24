pinkvilla
September 24, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in sarees
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks straight out of a painting in this brown monotone saree
Ethereal
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She channelled her inner desi kudi in a chiffon green saree paired and a blue blouse
Desi Gal
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Splendid
She looked elegant in this gorgeous blue Banarasi drape
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Bawaal actress is a sight to behold in this red drape with embellished borders
Red Hot
Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
Janhvi looked ethereal in a green floral-print saree
Gorgeous
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
This sheer pink ombre saree elevated her gorgeous desi look
Pink Haze
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She is a vision in this bright yellow saree with dainty lace embroidery
Yellow Love
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She served some classic style goals in a green bandhani saree
Classic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She chose to keep things breezy and easy in a lime-green organza saree
Beauty
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She looked ravishing in a raspberry-pink georgette saree
Patakha
