Janhvi Kapoor
looks fab in red outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 19, 2022
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked ravishing in a fiery red Manish Malhotra saree, which is both, sensuous and festive-ready!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She exuded oomph in a cherry-licious Alexandre Vauthier dress that had us hooked from the first glance!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She left us gasping as she posed in an alluring ruby-red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit on it.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
She made a striking case for embellished lehengas by picking out a metallic red number adorned with sequins and beadwork.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress served some a stunning desi look as she decked herself up in a bright red saree adorned with intricate embellishments
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She went all-out in a risque red dress that bore a sultry criss-cross neckline and an asymmetrical hem.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Her gorgeous look in this bright red ball gown that came with embellished mosaic mirror work left us star-struck!
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
She kept things comfy yet chic in a solid red blazer dress and a pair of chunky white sneakers.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Revealing her yet another glamorous look, the Gunjan Saxena actress left us floored in a sensuous red cut-out dress with oodles of sequins on it.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her fiery red bodycon dress with stunning embroidery work is worth bookmarking.
