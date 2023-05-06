Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor looks fab in red outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 06, 2023

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet looked ravishing in a fiery red Manish Malhotra saree, which is both, sensuous and festive-ready! 

Ravishing In Red

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She exuded oomph in a cherry-licious Alexandre Vauthier dress that had us hooked from the first glance!

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Oozing Glamour

She left us gasping as she posed in an alluring ruby-red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit on it

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

She made a striking case for embellished lehengas by picking out a metallic red number adorned with sequins and beadwork

Metallic Magic

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress served some stunning desi goals in a bright red saree adorned with intricate embellishments

Serving Desi Glam

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She went all-out in a risque red dress that bore a sultry criss-cross neckline and an asymmetrical hem

Red Hot

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Her gorgeous look in this bright red ball gown that came with embellished mosaic mirror work left us star-struck!

Red Romance

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

She kept things comfy yet chic in a solid red blazer dress and a pair of chunky white sneakers

Comfort & Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Revealing her yet another glamorous look, the Gunjan Saxena actress left us floored in a sensuous red cut-out dress with oodles of sequins on it

Grabbing Eyeballs

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her fiery red bodycon dress with stunning embroidery work is worth bookmarking

Like A Diva

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here