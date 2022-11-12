Janhvi Kapoor looks fab in sarees
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress donned a very authentic silk saree in blue with white stitch embroidery on the border and pallu. She styled her hair in a bun and wore a gajra with dome earrings.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
In a gorgeous green printed saree with an embellished gold blouse, she opted for kohl eyes and nude lips and accessorizing it with statement earrings.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She looked like an absolute ivory dream in a sheer white dress with embellished borders paired up with a bedazzled corset blouse.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Looking very stylish and mesmerzing in a chartreuse green saree by Monika Nidhii, with a deep neck blouse, and dome earrings for the accessories.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For her Diwali celebrations she went all out with a spicy outfit - a rich silver shimmer saree by Itrh and a pair of icy blue earrings to complete the look.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Nothing beats a classic red saree like Janhvi in a fiery red-saree with lace borders and a matching lace textured blouse from the collection of Manish Malhotra.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Oozing charm and elegance in white floral printed saree and strappy blouse, her look was all about the details - the hand painted floral brocade and the simplicity.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked like a total bombshell in a saree that hugged her curves and featured a plunging neckline blouse and sequin embellished design on the saree.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress was full on the retro diva look in a black lace textured saree from Manish Malhotra's collection with a matching black blouse and a sleek ponytail.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi exuded glamour and style in a green printed saree and accessorizing it with gold statement earrings with a soft glam makeup.
