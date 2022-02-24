Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 24, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor's fab looks in a mini dress

Flawless in Fuschia

Janhvi took us by surprise with her adorable look in a fuchsia pink mini dress by Nedret Taciroglu

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

She switched things up by slipping into a mini sequin dress that showed enough of her toned legs

Glam Doll

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

She is her own Barbie in the Barbie World in a hot pink bodycon dress with a hemline ending just below her thighs

Barbie World

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

For another stunning look, she picked out an embellished mini dress from Atsu

What A Stunner

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Her mini corset dress was a statement-maker in itself!

Making A Statement

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Janhvi showed off her gorgeous curves in a camel-toned mini ruched dress

Brown Is Sexy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She wore a solid black dress on the streets of Los Angeles and showed us how to rock a street-style look without much ado!

Classic LBD

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The Dhadak actress dialled up the drama in a mini neon number with a short side train that brushed the floors

Neon Drama

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

This mini sheer dress with lots of embellishments and a bodycon silhouette separated her from the crowd!

Ravishing

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Her all-white faux feather dress with a strapless neckline and a mini-length hemline was enough to steal the show!

Vision In White

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

