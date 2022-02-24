Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 24, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor's fab looks in a mini dress
Heading 3
Flawless in Fuschia
Janhvi took us by surprise with her adorable look in a fuchsia pink mini dress by Nedret Taciroglu
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
She switched things up by slipping into a mini sequin dress that showed enough of her toned legs
Glam Doll
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She is her own Barbie in the Barbie World in a hot pink bodycon dress with a hemline ending just below her thighs
Barbie World
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
For another stunning look, she picked out an embellished mini dress from Atsu
What A Stunner
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Her mini corset dress was a statement-maker in itself!
Making A Statement
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Janhvi showed off her gorgeous curves in a camel-toned mini ruched dress
Brown Is Sexy
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She wore a solid black dress on the streets of Los Angeles and showed us how to rock a street-style look without much ado!
Classic LBD
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The Dhadak actress dialled up the drama in a mini neon number with a short side train that brushed the floors
Neon Drama
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
This mini sheer dress with lots of embellishments and a bodycon silhouette separated her from the crowd!
Ravishing
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Her all-white faux feather dress with a strapless neckline and a mini-length hemline was enough to steal the show!
Vision In White
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Divas who proved White is the New Black