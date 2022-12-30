Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor
loves bright colours 

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Mili actress served some ultra-glam mermaid vibes in this one-of-a-kind neon ensemble by Amit Aggarwal

Mermaid Vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Her bright and bold look in a satin yellow one-shoulder outfit is a delight for sore eyes! 

Bold & Bright 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She dazzled in a monochrome blue Versace dress with sultry cut-out details

Right Kind Of Blues

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The young diva channelled her inner bubbly side in a red silk lehenga bedecked with patterns in shades of blue, yellow and maroon

Riot Of Colours

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She redefined elegance in a bright red column gown featuring a strappy halter neckline

Elegant Much 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She served us desi mermaid vibes in a heavily embellished emerald green lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Desi Mermaid Vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She wore a hot pink ethnic co-ord set that gave a modern twist to the ethnic silhouette

Hot In Pink 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

In a peppy orange shade, the actress sported a bodycon silhouette that made heads turn! 

Tangy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

For a snazzy party-ready look, Janhvi was dressed up in a sparkly blood red gown and matching boots

Dazzling

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She sported a monochrome yellow saree with intricate white embroidery and showed us how to slay like a desi kudi! 

Desi Kudi

