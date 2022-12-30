Janhvi Kapoor
loves bright colours
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress served some ultra-glam mermaid vibes in this one-of-a-kind neon ensemble by Amit Aggarwal
Mermaid Vibes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her bright and bold look in a satin yellow one-shoulder outfit is a delight for sore eyes!
Bold & Bright
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She dazzled in a monochrome blue Versace dress with sultry cut-out details
Right Kind Of Blues
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The young diva channelled her inner bubbly side in a red silk lehenga bedecked with patterns in shades of blue, yellow and maroon
Riot Of Colours
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She redefined elegance in a bright red column gown featuring a strappy halter neckline
Elegant Much
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She served us desi mermaid vibes in a heavily embellished emerald green lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Desi Mermaid Vibes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She wore a hot pink ethnic co-ord set that gave a modern twist to the ethnic silhouette
Hot In Pink
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
In a peppy orange shade, the actress sported a bodycon silhouette that made heads turn!
Tangy
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For a snazzy party-ready look, Janhvi was dressed up in a sparkly blood red gown and matching boots
Dazzling
Click Here
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She sported a monochrome yellow saree with intricate white embroidery and showed us how to slay like a desi kudi!
Desi Kudi