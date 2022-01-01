Janhvi Kapoor loves
everything floral!
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked like a vision in a pristine white saree adorned with dainty floral prints, and a matching strappy blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress was a sight to behold in a show-stealing outfit that comprised hand-embroidered floral designs and architectural motifs!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A fan of floral dresses, she picked out a pretty off-white number ladened with multi-colour floral prints
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Making a stunning case for printed drapes, she picked out a lovely green and white floral print saree by Anita Dongre
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
And not just one, she picked out yet another floral drape. Her organza saree bearing rust-brown floral prints looked stunning!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
To live her floral fantasy to the fullest, Kapoor opted for a gorgeous lehenga filled with many floral elements
Image: Pinkvilla
Her creamy white saree accented with floral embroidery on the borders looked fabulous!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She aced a chic look by pairing her blue denim pants with a strapless corset top bearing red floral prints
Image: Pinkvilla
She aced the minimalist trend in a pretty white maxi dress adorned with printed floral motifs
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi gave a sultry spin to her vacay look by slipping into a floral-print two-piece swimsuit
