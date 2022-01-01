Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor loves

everything floral!

                  pinkvilla 

 Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked like a vision in a pristine white saree adorned with dainty floral prints, and a matching strappy blouse

Like A Vision

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress was a sight to behold in a show-stealing outfit that comprised hand-embroidered floral designs and architectural motifs!

Gorgeous Diva

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A fan of floral dresses, she picked out a pretty off-white number ladened with multi-colour floral prints

Pretty In Florals

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Making a stunning case for printed drapes, she picked out a lovely green and white floral print saree by Anita Dongre

Desi Diva

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

And not just one, she picked out yet another floral drape. Her organza saree bearing rust-brown floral prints looked stunning!

Floral Drape

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

To live her floral fantasy to the fullest, Kapoor opted for a gorgeous lehenga filled with many floral elements

Ethnic Dreams

Image: Pinkvilla

Her creamy white saree accented with floral embroidery on the borders looked fabulous!

Acing Desi Trends

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She aced a chic look by pairing her blue denim pants with a strapless corset top bearing red floral prints

Chic Style

Image: Pinkvilla

She aced the minimalist trend in a pretty white maxi dress adorned with printed floral motifs

Minimalistic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi gave a sultry spin to her vacay look by slipping into a floral-print two-piece swimsuit

Bold In Bikini

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha To Sara Celebs in a sheer saree

Click Here