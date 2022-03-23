FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 23, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor loves her sparkly outfits

Bold & Beautiful

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Serving us the hottest sparkling look of the season, Janhvi looked ravishing in a plunging neckline gown with straps that exuded much oomph.

She picked out another show-stopping look, this time a full-sleeve blazer and flared pants set that beautifully bedecked with sequins all over.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Party-ready Formal Style

Her all-over sequin dress in a soft pink shade is the perfect party closet staple we would love to have!

Sequins For The Win

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

For Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party, the Roohi actress picked out a sparkly sky blue tube top to add some glam to her formal beige trousers.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Contemporary Guest Style

Desi Diva

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Looking like a glamorous desi diva, Janhvi gave some ethnic fashion goals in a heavily embellished golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She brought some chic vibes as she wore a sequined dress with a navy blue bodice bearing an oversized bow.

Chic Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Her sparkly silver gown featuring a thigh-high slit and asymmetric shoulder cuts is a sizzling hot way to spice things up!

Dazzling All The Way

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She looked like a bombshell in this lilac-hued sequined saree.

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

She looked absolutely gorgeous in a form-fitting sparkly green dress by Prabal Gurung.

Gorgeous As Always

Image: Pinkvilla

And her full sleeve little black dress is just a classic party-starter!

Love For Classics

