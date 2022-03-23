FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 23, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor loves her sparkly outfits
Bold & Beautiful
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Serving us the hottest sparkling look of the season, Janhvi looked ravishing in a plunging neckline gown with straps that exuded much oomph.
She picked out another show-stopping look, this time a full-sleeve blazer and flared pants set that beautifully bedecked with sequins all over.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Party-ready Formal Style
Her all-over sequin dress in a soft pink shade is the perfect party closet staple we would love to have!
Sequins For The Win
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
For Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party, the Roohi actress picked out a sparkly sky blue tube top to add some glam to her formal beige trousers.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Contemporary Guest Style
Desi Diva
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Looking like a glamorous desi diva, Janhvi gave some ethnic fashion goals in a heavily embellished golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She brought some chic vibes as she wore a sequined dress with a navy blue bodice bearing an oversized bow.
Chic Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Her sparkly silver gown featuring a thigh-high slit and asymmetric shoulder cuts is a sizzling hot way to spice things up!
Dazzling All The Way
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She looked like a bombshell in this lilac-hued sequined saree.
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
She looked absolutely gorgeous in a form-fitting sparkly green dress by Prabal Gurung.
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Pinkvilla
And her full sleeve little black dress is just a classic party-starter!
Love For Classics
