Janhvi Kapoor loves her white outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

A fan of white outfits, Kapoor knows how to exude oomph. And this all-white mini number with a sultry deep neckline serves as proof.

White Lover

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Featuring intricately adorned sequins in blue and pink on a pristine white silk body, her Manish Malhotra saree is definitely a show-stealer! 

Desi Girl 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Decked up in a monochrome white mini skirt, a lacey white corset top, and a single-breasted blazer, the starlet managed to serve another sassiest look!

Stunner In White

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She aces the cool-girl look in a ribbed white crop top and patent blue denim shorts. 

Easy Style 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Channeling her inner adorable side, Janhvi lit up our social feeds with a slew of pictures in her simple white ribbed mini dress.

Adorable In White

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She looked like a bombshell in this ruched off-white mini number from the label DATT. 

Bombshell Vibes 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Good Luck Jerry actress picked out a strapless faux feather mini dress in her favourite shade for an award show ahead of her. 

Pretty As Always 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She had her own Cinderella moment as she decked up in a dreamy white Reem Acra gown.

Princess Vibes 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The diva was also the perfectly dressed wedding guest in her solid white saree with a metallic sheen and a sexy sleeveless blouse with a deep back.

Hot Girl Alert 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Even her gym looks are proof that she loves her white outfits. A case in point is these white shorts she wore with a sky blue sports bra. 

Gym Style

