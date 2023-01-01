Janhvi Kapoor loves her white outfits
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A fan of white outfits, Kapoor knows how to exude oomph. And this all-white mini number with a sultry deep neckline serves as proof.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Featuring intricately adorned sequins in blue and pink on a pristine white silk body, her Manish Malhotra saree is definitely a show-stealer!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Decked up in a monochrome white mini skirt, a lacey white corset top, and a single-breasted blazer, the starlet managed to serve another sassiest look!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She aces the cool-girl look in a ribbed white crop top and patent blue denim shorts.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Channeling her inner adorable side, Janhvi lit up our social feeds with a slew of pictures in her simple white ribbed mini dress.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked like a bombshell in this ruched off-white mini number from the label DATT.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress picked out a strapless faux feather mini dress in her favourite shade for an award show ahead of her.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She had her own Cinderella moment as she decked up in a dreamy white Reem Acra gown.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The diva was also the perfectly dressed wedding guest in her solid white saree with a metallic sheen and a sexy sleeveless blouse with a deep back.
Image: Pinkvilla
Even her gym looks are proof that she loves her white outfits. A case in point is these white shorts she wore with a sky blue sports bra.
