Janhvi Kapoor loves mini dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 22, 2023
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor paints the town red in a stunning red mini dress that hugs her frame in all the right places
Red Hot
Disha Patani's 10 best looks in dresses
Khushi Kapoor's date night looks
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She is a garden of floral dreams in this full-sleeve mini dress from Alex Perry
Floral Magic
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She rolls out major gangsta-lady vibes in a short white dress with a plunging neckline
Stunning
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
In a faux leather mini bodycon dress, the Good Luck Jerry actress served a jaw-dropping party look
Brown Not Boring
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She turned heads in a bright orange mini dress with a deep, plunging neckline
Orange Oomph
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She dazzled in a shimmery cowl-neck mini dress that made our jaws drop in wonder
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Bombshell
She oozed bombshell vibes in a short dress with thin strappy sleeves
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Barbie Gal
She is a modern-day Barbie in her hot pink figure-hugging mini dress.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.