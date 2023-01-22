Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor loves mini dresses 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 22, 2023

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor paints the town red in a stunning red mini dress that hugs her frame in all the right places

Red Hot 

Disha Patani's 10 best looks in dresses

Khushi Kapoor's date night looks

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She is a garden of floral dreams in this full-sleeve mini dress from Alex Perry

Floral Magic

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She rolls out major gangsta-lady vibes in a short white dress with a plunging neckline

Stunning 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram


In a faux leather mini bodycon dress, the Good Luck Jerry actress served a jaw-dropping party look

Brown Not Boring

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She turned heads in a bright orange mini dress with a deep, plunging neckline

Orange Oomph

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She dazzled in a shimmery cowl-neck mini dress that made our jaws drop in wonder

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Bombshell 

She oozed bombshell vibes in a short dress with thin strappy sleeves

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Barbie Gal

She is a modern-day Barbie in her hot pink figure-hugging mini dress. 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here