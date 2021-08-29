AUGUST 29, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor loves to play with prints
Janhvi Kapoor may have preferred to keep things monotone in the past but lately, it seems like she is having fun with prints all over again!
Janhvi showed us how to do summer dressing right in a beautiful white dress with tiny floral prints at the bottom
And her little black outfit with tiny geometrical prints in different hues showed that prints are the best pick for a fun and easy evening look
Even her gym clothes are far from boring because she likes to add some printed spin to them! Case in point, this tie-dye top looks supercool!
For a fuss-free daytime look, the starlet sticks to a blue playsuit with abstract floral prints all over
Or once in a while, she likes to pick out a breezy powder blue dress with minimal prints in white
At the airport, she prefers to keep her look easy in a printed black jumpsuit and a black shrug
Janhvi adds some indo-western vibes to her look by pairing a high-slit printed kurta with retro tapered jeans
And at the red carpet of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2019, she had brought some jazzy vibes by pairing her starry-print chiffon shirt with a metallic mini skirt!
Be it any silhouette or colour, Janhvi ensures that her outfits have the touch of playful prints in them!
