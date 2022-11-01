Janhvi Kapoor loves plunging necklines
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 1, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor dialled up the drama in a ravishing deep-neck strappy blouse and a shimmery Itrh saree.
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
She chose to deck herself up in a stunning Manish Malhotra ensemble that consisted of a deep, plunging-neck bejeweled blouse and a billowing lehenga.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She made us go weak on our knees as she dropped yet another bombshell look in a sultry sparkling blouse and a mermaid lehenga skirt.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress exuded oomph in a ravishing black dress that came with sultry cut-out details and a deep scoop neckline.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She posed in a tangerine-hued mini dress that bore a risque plunging neckline and our jaws dropped in wonder!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She served another head-turning moment in a white corset-style dress with a deep, sweetheart neckline that added gave a sultry appeal.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She wore her sequin saree with a white halterneck bralette featuring a deep, plunging cut in the front for some oomph factor.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Featuring a flashy tight-fitted bodice with a plunging V-neckline, her turquoise and gold sequin dress is a winner!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Channeling the big bold diva energy, Janhvi left us gasping at her ravishing look in a black Antithesis gown that had a steep neckline and bold waist cut-outs.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Making heads turn, the starlet bowled us over with her glam look in a shimmery silver gown with a deep scoop neckline and a floor-length hemline.
