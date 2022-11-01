Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor loves plunging necklines

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 1, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor dialled up the drama in a ravishing deep-neck strappy blouse and a shimmery Itrh saree. 

Bombshell Vibes 

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

She chose to deck herself up in a stunning Manish Malhotra ensemble that consisted of a deep, plunging-neck bejeweled blouse and a billowing lehenga.

Raising The Temperature

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She made us go weak on our knees as she dropped yet another bombshell look in a sultry sparkling blouse and a mermaid lehenga skirt. 

Mermaid Style 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress exuded oomph in a ravishing black dress that came with sultry cut-out details and a deep scoop neckline. 

Beauty In Black

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She posed in a tangerine-hued mini dress that bore a risque plunging neckline and our jaws dropped in wonder! 

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She served another head-turning moment in a white corset-style dress with a deep, sweetheart neckline that added gave a sultry appeal. 

Making Heads Turn

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She wore her sequin saree with a white halterneck bralette featuring a deep, plunging cut in the front for some oomph factor. 

Saree Not Sorry

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Featuring a flashy tight-fitted bodice with a plunging V-neckline, her turquoise and gold sequin dress is a winner! 

Sparkly Star

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Channeling the big bold diva energy, Janhvi left us gasping at her ravishing look in a black Antithesis gown that had a steep neckline and bold waist cut-outs. 

Go Bold Or Go Home

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Making heads turn, the starlet bowled us over with her glam look in a shimmery silver gown with a deep scoop neckline and a floor-length hemline. 

Glam Style

