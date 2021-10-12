oct 12, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor's love for pop colours

Amping up her hippie vibe, Janhvi Kapoor looked all things fun in her tie-dyed vibrant pants

Bright hues and green ambience make for a perfect day for Jahnvi

Her sensuous look in a bright green bikini and sarong was a clear winner!

The diva loves poppy hues and she looked fabulous in this hot pink corset dress

She added a pop of pink to her metallic backless cowl neck top with bell-bottom pants

What better hue to pop out and make a statement than the flashy neon green!

She styled up her pink bell-bottom pants with a matching flirty blazer top and looked stunning as ever

Janhvi knows how to let the colours speak her language of fashion and style

Poppy colours are the ideal choice to stand out from the crowd and she does it right in this Manish Malhotra number

Any pop of colour looks good with white and Janhvi Kapoor proved that

