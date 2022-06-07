Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 06, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Showing her love for the designer’s outfits, Janhvi picked out a glittery dark pink gown from the shelves of Manish Malhotra and looked absolutely stunning in it!

All That Glitters Is A Star

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Sequins and Manish Malhotra go hand in hand and the actress seems to be in love with both. This gorgeous mini number serves as proof!

Gorgeous As Always

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Mirror mirror, ain’t nobody as ravishing as the Roohi star! The starlet rocked this Manish Malhotra column-style gown for a wedding reception party.

Dazzling All The Way

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Not just gowns and western dresses, she is also a fan of the designer’s ethnic clothing line and this vibrant yellow saree is just one of those instances.

Bright In Yellow

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She channeled her inner retro diva but in true Indian style by decking up in a sheer baby pink saree and an embellished blouse by the ace designer.

Retro Queen

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

She went all-out in a bright red metallic red lehenga that came richly laden with sequins and beadwork along with a matching dupatta loaded with sequins as well.

Diva In Red

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Seems like embellished lehengas from the designer’s label are her go-to and this rose gold creation serves as proof.

Like A Dream

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

For special functions and festivities, she swears by a simple yet stunning drape from the designer’s shelves and this yellow saree is a good case in point.

Festive Ready

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She looked like a desi patakha in a lilac sequin embellished saree by Manish Malhotra.

Desi Patakha

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Even for the wedding reception party of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, she chose to doll up in a statement-making wine-coloured lehenga.

Wedding Guest Style

