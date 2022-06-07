Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 06, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Showing her love for the designer’s outfits, Janhvi picked out a glittery dark pink gown from the shelves of Manish Malhotra and looked absolutely stunning in it!
All That Glitters Is A Star
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Sequins and Manish Malhotra go hand in hand and the actress seems to be in love with both. This gorgeous mini number serves as proof!
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Mirror mirror, ain’t nobody as ravishing as the Roohi star! The starlet rocked this Manish Malhotra column-style gown for a wedding reception party.
Dazzling All The Way
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Not just gowns and western dresses, she is also a fan of the designer’s ethnic clothing line and this vibrant yellow saree is just one of those instances.
Bright In Yellow
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She channeled her inner retro diva but in true Indian style by decking up in a sheer baby pink saree and an embellished blouse by the ace designer.
Retro Queen
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
She went all-out in a bright red metallic red lehenga that came richly laden with sequins and beadwork along with a matching dupatta loaded with sequins as well.
Diva In Red
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Seems like embellished lehengas from the designer’s label are her go-to and this rose gold creation serves as proof.
Like A Dream
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
For special functions and festivities, she swears by a simple yet stunning drape from the designer’s shelves and this yellow saree is a good case in point.
Festive Ready
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She looked like a desi patakha in a lilac sequin embellished saree by Manish Malhotra.
Desi Patakha
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Even for the wedding reception party of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, she chose to doll up in a statement-making wine-coloured lehenga.
Wedding Guest Style
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya Kapoor looks chic in a dress