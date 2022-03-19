Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 19, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor in modish co-ord sets
Glammed Up
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Janhvi Kapoor brought in some glam and shine in this sequined black blazer and pants set from Zara
She looked ravishing in a neon green co-ord set that featured a ribbed bodycon skirt and a matching crop top
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Neon Punch
Adding a pop of yellow to her wardrobe is this uber-stylish skirt and top set paired with a cropped blazer
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Bright In Yellow
She aced the sensuous holiday style as she opted for a floral-printed bikini completed with a matching sarong
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Holiday Style
She aced her gym look in a solid violet athleisure set featuring a strappy sports bra and yoga tights
Coordinated Gym Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The Roohi star looked elegant yet sassy in a pink pantsuit that featured a blazer with a plunging neckline and hooks along the midriff
A Bit Sassy
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Her recent airport look in a short flare-like top and straight-fit pants teamed with a checkered printed stole is definitely a winning choice
Image: Pinkvilla
Airport Style On Point
She rocked a checkered skirt suit set which featured a blazer and a high-waist mini skirt, both coloured in shades of white, black, and pink
Checks For The Win
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral Power
Image: Pinkvilla
She opted for a black pantsuit printed with flowers and showed us how to keep things formal yet playful
Sporty and trendy, her tie-dye is a cool way to nail a summer look
Trendy
Image: Pinkvilla
