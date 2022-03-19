Fashion

Janhvi Kapoor in modish co-ord sets 

Glammed Up

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Janhvi Kapoor brought in some glam and shine in this sequined black blazer and pants set from Zara

She looked ravishing in a neon green co-ord set that featured a ribbed bodycon skirt and a matching crop top

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Neon Punch

Adding a pop of yellow to her wardrobe is this uber-stylish skirt and top set paired with a cropped blazer

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Bright In Yellow

She aced the sensuous holiday style as she opted for a floral-printed bikini completed with a matching sarong

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Holiday Style

She aced her gym look in a solid violet athleisure set featuring a strappy sports bra and yoga tights

Coordinated Gym Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The Roohi star looked elegant yet sassy in a pink pantsuit that featured a blazer with a plunging neckline and hooks along the midriff

A Bit Sassy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Her recent airport look in a short flare-like top and straight-fit pants teamed with a checkered printed stole is definitely a winning choice

Image: Pinkvilla

Airport Style On Point

She rocked a checkered skirt suit set which featured a blazer and a high-waist mini skirt, both coloured in shades of white, black, and pink

Checks For The Win

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral Power

Image: Pinkvilla

She opted for a black pantsuit printed with flowers and showed us how to keep things formal yet playful

Sporty and trendy, her tie-dye is a cool way to nail a summer look

Trendy

Image: Pinkvilla

