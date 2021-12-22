Janhvi Kapoor in monochrome dresses
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 22, 2021
Barbie in all-pink dress
Janhvi channelled her inner Barbie in a strappy pink bodycon dress and left us in awe of her beauty!
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Fuschia pink mini dress
She exuded major girl-next-door vibes in a monochrome fuschia pink mini dress
Tanya Ghavri instagram
Off-white look
For a sensuous look, she was decked up in a bodyfit off-white dress with ruched detailings on it
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Camel-toned number
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a camel-toned bodycon number with a halter neckline
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
All-black look
And her all-black mini dress added some oomph to her casual outdoor look!
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
For a pop of colour, she chose to wear a short neon dress with a strapless neckline and a dramatic train
Neon galore
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She left us gasping in a sultry purple gown featuring a sweetheart strapless neckline and a sexy thigh-high slit
Purple vibes
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She went all out in a risque red dress with statement-making knotted details and an asymmetrical hemline
Red hot
Janhvi Kapoor instagram
In a brown-toned ruched bodycon dress, she showed us how to look like a bombshell!
Brown is not boring
Tanya Ghavri instagram
She looked ravishing in an all-white strappy midi dress with a short slit on the side
Ravishing in white
Tanya Ghavri instagram
