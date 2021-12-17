FASHION
P R GAYATHRI
DEC 17, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor’s alluring looks in gowns
Ice Princess
Janhvi Kapoor looked like she came right out of a fairytale in her powder blue tulle gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Victorian Style
The diva looked like royalty personified as she was seen posing in a thigh-high slit black gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Sensuous Diva
Janhvi Kapoor painted our feeds red in a gorgeous thigh-high slit red gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Fire Red
Janhvi wore an all-red look in a gown from Atelier Zuhra that bore a fitted bodice and was adorned in mosaic mirror work
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle in her white gown from Reem Acra’s bridal collection
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
White Wedding Look
Holographic Magic
The Ghost Stories starlet’s pleated metallic number was all things glamour!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her noodle strap bodycon fit bore silver embellishments on the cups and entailed a thigh-high slit
Classy in Black
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi opted for a maxi-length green strappy gown by Shehla Khan. The ruched drape blends so fine with the flowy fabric, the thigh-high slit and beige heels
Neon Craze
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her neon strapless number by Alex Perrymade us stop in our tracks and stare. It featured a flowing tail and a sweetheart neckline
Corset Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked ethereal in this micro pleated blue strapless number
Vivid & Beautiful
Image: Pinkvilla
