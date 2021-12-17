FASHION

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 17, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor’s alluring looks in gowns

Ice Princess

Janhvi Kapoor looked like she came right out of a fairytale in her powder blue tulle gown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Victorian Style

The diva looked like royalty personified as she was seen posing in a thigh-high slit black gown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Sensuous Diva

Janhvi Kapoor painted our feeds red in a gorgeous thigh-high slit red gown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Fire Red

Janhvi wore an all-red look in a gown from Atelier Zuhra that bore a fitted bodice and was adorned in mosaic mirror work

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle in her white gown from Reem Acra’s bridal collection

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

White Wedding Look

Holographic Magic

The Ghost Stories starlet’s pleated metallic number was all things glamour!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her noodle strap bodycon fit bore silver embellishments on the cups and entailed a thigh-high slit

Classy in Black

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi opted for a maxi-length green strappy gown by Shehla Khan. The ruched drape blends so fine with the flowy fabric, the thigh-high slit and beige heels

Neon Craze

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her neon strapless number by Alex Perrymade us stop in our tracks and stare. It featured a flowing tail and a sweetheart neckline

Corset Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked ethereal in this micro pleated blue strapless number

Vivid & Beautiful

Image: Pinkvilla

