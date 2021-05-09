Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty secrets 09-05
2021
When it comes to skincare, Janhvi likes to keep things simple. She sticks to a beauty routine that works for her instead of experimenting with different products
She still maintains the skincare routine that her mother, Sridevi taught her
She goes for skincare products that are alcohol, fragrance and perfume free
The most common natural ingredients the actress applies to her face are milk, honey and fruits
She also emphasises on the importance of getting good sleep every night
The actress likes to keep her skin hydrated by drinking lot of water throughout the day
She also believes that not all kitchen ingredients are safe for your skin and you should be careful about what you apply to your face
Her go-to face pack includes milk, pineapple and honey
She also prefers to make her oil at home with hibiscus flowers
Janhvi stresses upon the importance of going to bed early to give an adequate amount of time to your skin to heal itself
