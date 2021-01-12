Janhvi Kapoor’s January 12, 2021
best airport looks
The diva matches magenta joggers with a matching jacket and a white crop top
This is one of our favorite airport looks! Janhvi is spotted wearing a multi-colored jacket along with black pants
The pretty actress keeps it simple in olive green pants and a black top
The beauty rocks an all-white airport look. We are in love with this stylish outfit!
The Dhadak actress stuns in an oversized white hoodie and black shorts. She Completes the look with an OFF White sling bag
Janhvi goes ethnic in this light green kurta and white palazzo pants outfit. Don’t miss out on her stylish black Chanel bag
The B-town beauty looks comfortably stylish in this blue sweatshirt that she has paired with black Adidas joggers
She rocks an all-denim look with an orange t-shirt
The actress is absolutely stunning in a camel crop top and beige joggers
This is yet another ethnic airport look from her. This time, she wore a floral lavender printed salwar kameez with a maroon Maison Goyard bag
