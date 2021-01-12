Janhvi Kapoor’s
best airport looks

January 12, 2021

The diva matches magenta joggers with a matching jacket and a white crop top

This is one of our favorite airport looks! Janhvi is spotted wearing a multi-colored jacket along with black pants

The pretty actress keeps it simple in olive green pants and a black top
The beauty rocks an all-white airport look. We are in love with this stylish outfit!

The Dhadak actress stuns in an oversized white hoodie and black shorts. She Completes the look with an OFF White sling bag

Janhvi goes ethnic in this light green kurta and white palazzo pants outfit. Don’t miss out on her stylish black Chanel bag

The B-town beauty looks comfortably stylish in this blue sweatshirt that she has paired with black Adidas joggers

She rocks an all-denim look with an orange t-shirt

The actress is absolutely stunning in a camel crop top and beige joggers

This is yet another ethnic airport look from her. This time, she wore a floral lavender printed salwar kameez with a maroon Maison Goyard bag

For more updates on Janhvi, Bollywood, and fashion,
follow Pinkvilla
Click Here