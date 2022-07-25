Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s best off-duty looks

Neenaz Akhtar

july 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

While enjoying amidst the lush green wilderness, Janhvi kept her outdoor style easy and athletic in a pair of brown yoga pants and a matching crop top

Vacay Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She soaked up the sun in a mini white ribbed dress with full sleeves and a collared neckline

Outdoor Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She looked super adorable in a denim dungaree and a knitted top during her day out in Amsterdam

Brunch Style

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram

At the airport, she kept her style easy and laid-back in a cropped pink tank top and loose black trousers with multicoloured patches

Airport Look

She served some major fashion goals as she posed in a floral print midi-dress during her outing in Berlin

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Floral Galore

Image: Pinkvilla

The Good Luck Jerry showed off her hard-earned curves in these black tights and a blue sports bra post her workout session

Gym Style

Serving a cool-girl airport look, Janhvi aced the aerodrome fashion in a white sweatshirt and black cycling shorts

Cool-girl Look

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

She had put on a simple white blouse along with skinny-fit denim jeans for a night out in the city

Keeping It Simple

Image: Pinkvilla

For a pop of colour, she wore her mesh runner shorts with a bright orange tank top

Pop Of Colour

Image: Pinkvilla

She nailed the desi airport style in a pristine white sharara and kurta set

Desi Kudi

