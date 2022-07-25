Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor’s best off-duty looks
Neenaz Akhtar
july 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
While enjoying amidst the lush green wilderness, Janhvi kept her outdoor style easy and athletic in a pair of brown yoga pants and a matching crop top
Vacay Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She soaked up the sun in a mini white ribbed dress with full sleeves and a collared neckline
Outdoor Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She looked super adorable in a denim dungaree and a knitted top during her day out in Amsterdam
Brunch Style
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
At the airport, she kept her style easy and laid-back in a cropped pink tank top and loose black trousers with multicoloured patches
Airport Look
She served some major fashion goals as she posed in a floral print midi-dress during her outing in Berlin
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Floral Galore
Image: Pinkvilla
The Good Luck Jerry showed off her hard-earned curves in these black tights and a blue sports bra post her workout session
Gym Style
Serving a cool-girl airport look, Janhvi aced the aerodrome fashion in a white sweatshirt and black cycling shorts
Cool-girl Look
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
She had put on a simple white blouse along with skinny-fit denim jeans for a night out in the city
Keeping It Simple
Image: Pinkvilla
For a pop of colour, she wore her mesh runner shorts with a bright orange tank top
Pop Of Colour
Image: Pinkvilla
She nailed the desi airport style in a pristine white sharara and kurta set
Desi Kudi
