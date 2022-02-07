FASHION

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

FEB 07, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor’s best lehenga looks

Heading 3

Red sequin lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor loves a good Manish Malhotra creation, and the designer is often her go-to for events and special occasions

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked like a precious diamond in this silver grey metallic lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Like a diamond

She opted for yet another Manish Malhotra creation as she wore a rose gold lehenga that came with embellished beads and sequins and was worn with a Swarovski crystal-studded blouse

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Rose gold lehenga

The Dhadak actress donned yet another lehenga by Manish Malhotra in shades of glazed gold and scarlet. The heavily embellished A-line lehenga was paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Golden girl

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception party, Janhvi ditched the subtle path and chose the ultra glam route in a wine-coloured, heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Purple lehenga

Stark silhouettes, fiery hue and ornate embellishments — her red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla had all the makings for a dramatic entrance

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Bridal red lehenga

Yet another one of her memorable lehenga looks was at the wedding celebrations of producer Dinesh Vijan where she sported a dreamy off-white Falguni Shane Peacock number

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Girl of (y)our dreams

For Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in 2019, the actress chose an awestrucking gold Manish Malhotra lehenga

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Party ready look

Janhvi is certainly a wedding guest that we would all look forward to. For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception, the star teamed up with her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, yet again

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Pretty in pink

While Khushi looked stunning in a lime yellow lehenga, Janhvi was dressed in a pink lehenga completely embellished from head to toe in zardozi, paired with a beautifully contrasting sky blue dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

Stylish sisters

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's Haldi

Click Here