P R Gayathri
FEB 07, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s best lehenga looks
Janhvi Kapoor loves a good Manish Malhotra creation, and the designer is often her go-to for events and special occasions
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked like a precious diamond in this silver grey metallic lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Like a diamond
She opted for yet another Manish Malhotra creation as she wore a rose gold lehenga that came with embellished beads and sequins and was worn with a Swarovski crystal-studded blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Rose gold lehenga
The Dhadak actress donned yet another lehenga by Manish Malhotra in shades of glazed gold and scarlet. The heavily embellished A-line lehenga was paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Golden girl
For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception party, Janhvi ditched the subtle path and chose the ultra glam route in a wine-coloured, heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Purple lehenga
Stark silhouettes, fiery hue and ornate embellishments — her red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla had all the makings for a dramatic entrance
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Bridal red lehenga
Yet another one of her memorable lehenga looks was at the wedding celebrations of producer Dinesh Vijan where she sported a dreamy off-white Falguni Shane Peacock number
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Girl of (y)our dreams
For Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in 2019, the actress chose an awestrucking gold Manish Malhotra lehenga
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Party ready look
Janhvi is certainly a wedding guest that we would all look forward to. For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception, the star teamed up with her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, yet again
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pretty in pink
While Khushi looked stunning in a lime yellow lehenga, Janhvi was dressed in a pink lehenga completely embellished from head to toe in zardozi, paired with a beautifully contrasting sky blue dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
Stylish sisters
