Janhvi Kapoor’s bright & bold wardrobe 04-07
2021
Be it workout gear, desi attire, vacation clothes, or party outfits, Janhvi Kapoor is a fan of all things vibrant and colourful. And her wardrobe is the biggest proof of it!
The starlet has often kept things sassy and bold with her bright-coloured attire. Case in point, she rocked this vibrant tropical-print bikini and sarong set
During one of her post-gym sessions, the ‘Dhadak’ actress was spotted in a bright neon sports bra and a pair of peach-hued yoga pants
When it comes to party-ready outfits, this metallic bronze number never escapes our mind! With the perfect amount of glamour and sexiness, Janhvi styled her looks effortlessly
For the celebrations of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Janhvi chose a lavish neon-hued strappy gown that bore a thigh-high slit and showed off her slender legs
The millennial star stole the show in a purple sequin fish cut gown designed by Manish Malhotra. Her glitzy number was further amplified by metallic makeup and a sleek hairdo
Bringing in the retro vibes with some colour pop, she picked out a silver metallic top with a statement pair of bright pink pants
Looks like she can stop the traffic right away! In a strapless cherry red maxi gown by Valdrin Sahiti, she made our jaws drop to the floor!
For the Diwali celebration, the actress had picked out a bright yellow silk saree that she paired with nothing but a pair of statement earrings
Janhvi Kapoor’s custom creation by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla came with a dark red billowing velvet skirt, a metallic short-sleeve blouse and a sheer dupatta
Keeping things fresh and easy in a bright blue bandhani kurta and a pair of silver jhumkas, she melted our hearts with her simple desi look!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla