looks
fresh gym
Janhvi Kapoor’s July 31, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor’s fresh and vibrant gym looks are all about bright tanks, solid shorts, sexy sports bras and supercool jackets
The young actress also has a closet full of pristine accents and soft-hued separates
Pastel jackets seem to be a clear favourite in her gym closet
Janhvi likes to wear her solid-hued tank with dark-hued shorts featuring a contrast piping on them
Mesh runner shorts and crop tops also seem to be her favoured choice of separates
When she swears by the classic combination of black and white, she still gets our nod of approval!
While it is clear that shorts and crop tops are her go-to options for gym, a pair of comfy flip-flops and a quilted sling bag remain her favourite accessories
A bright pink sweatshirt with a black and yellow bag adds some pop of colour to her daytime workout wear
Playing around with shades of pink is what Janhvi does best! Her baby pink top makes us want to have one right away!
Our pilates girl chose a statement mesh jacket to pair with her PE Nation pink sports bra instead of a regular bomber jacket
She wore her psychedelic print tie-dye top with vibrant blue shorts and gave us all the more reasons to hit the gym right away!
For more updates on Janhvi Kapoor and fashion, follow Pinkvilla