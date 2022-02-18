FASHION

P R Gayathri

FEB 18, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for white

Vanilla Swirlie

 Janhvi looked like a ‘Vanilla swirlie’ as she was seen posing in a body-hugging white ruched dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Janhvi opted for a retro look as she teamed her sequined tube top with white pants

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

White Pants

 She aced the all-white look in shorts, tank top and a denim jacket

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

All White

 Janhvi rocked an easy breezy beach look in a sheer white oversized shirt dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Easy Breezy

 Janhvi looked absolutely magical as she donned a see-through feathery white dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Feather Fairy

Janhvi elevated her classic white tee look with a golden layered neckpiece

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Classic Tee

 Janhvi set our feeds on fire as she posed in a plain white dress that hugged her curves just right!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

White Bodycon

Janhvi donned a strapless white dress decked in feathers all over, cinched at the waist with a diamond band

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Fragile Like Feather

 Janhvi looked like a dream as she stepped out wearing a plain white saree teamed with a backless blouse

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

White Saree

Janhvi looked like she’s ready to walk the aisle in a white princess tulle gown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Ready To Walk The Aisle

