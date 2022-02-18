FASHION
P R Gayathri
FEB 18, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s love for white
Vanilla Swirlie
Janhvi looked like a ‘Vanilla swirlie’ as she was seen posing in a body-hugging white ruched dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Janhvi opted for a retro look as she teamed her sequined tube top with white pants
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
White Pants
She aced the all-white look in shorts, tank top and a denim jacket
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
All White
Janhvi rocked an easy breezy beach look in a sheer white oversized shirt dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Easy Breezy
Janhvi looked absolutely magical as she donned a see-through feathery white dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Feather Fairy
Janhvi elevated her classic white tee look with a golden layered neckpiece
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Classic Tee
Janhvi set our feeds on fire as she posed in a plain white dress that hugged her curves just right!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
White Bodycon
Janhvi donned a strapless white dress decked in feathers all over, cinched at the waist with a diamond band
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Fragile Like Feather
Janhvi looked like a dream as she stepped out wearing a plain white saree teamed with a backless blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
White Saree
Janhvi looked like she’s ready to walk the aisle in a white princess tulle gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Ready To Walk The Aisle
