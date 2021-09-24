sept 24, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor’s makeup tricks

Always opt for a dewy base to attain a lit-from-within glow like Janhvi. Top it up with a foundation mixed highlighter

The diva loves dabbing on sunscreen, which she feels protects her skin the most

When you are in a no foundation mood, apply sunscreen as a base. You can even swap it with a highlighter as Janhvi does

Dust your cheekbones with pink, peachy, or brick tint to get a naturally flushed cheeks look. Complete the look by applying a highlighter over the cheeks to get the otherworldly glow

The actress is a fan of minimal makeup. She keeps her look bright and fresh by applying lip balm

The beauty is obsessed with the lip colours of earthy tones. She is also often seen sporting a rosy-pink hue on her lips

Set the brows by filling them with a pencil. Then sweep a gel through them to make them stay in place. Lastly, brush it in the direction of hair growth

We love her doe-eyed makeup. The trick is to swipe a skin colour liner on the waterline

Further, define your eyes with metallic eye-pencil, subtle eye shadows, and add a dash of it underneath your eyes for a natural look

Lastly, finish it off by brushing a highlighter over the eyelids and apply loads of mascara

