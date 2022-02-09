Fashion
P R Gayathri
FEB 09, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s monochrome mood
Vacay look
Giving us a glimpse of her NYC’s trip, Janhvi blended with nature in her monochromatic look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Rocking a neon green body-hugging co-ord set, Janhvi looked ravishing as ever!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Neon green look
Strolling through the streets of Big Apples, the diva donned an all-black look featuring thigh-high boots, a bodycon fit dress and a jacket
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
All black look
Yellow is the standout colour that can grab eyeballs even from a distance. Her asymmetric mini skirt, bralette top and cropped blazer set were both trendy and chic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Fun & fab look
When in doubt wear black and let Janhvi Kapoor show you how! The Good Luck Jerry actress sported an all-black look from Zara bedecked with sequins
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Sequin pantsuit
For her little sister Khushi's birthday party, Janhvi slipped into a hot pink bodycon dress and teamed it with matching pink heels sporting a hot monochrome look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pink overdose
She sported a casual look at the airport painting her look all-white and teaming it with a luxe bag from OffWhite
Image: Pinkvilla
Airport look
Taking her airport style game a notch higher, the diva flaunted a lilac number that came with a thigh-high slit skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Lilac wonder
The 24-year-old made a hot wave in her rib-knit fit from Prabal Gurung that featured a mini keyhole-like neckline
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Nude toned dress
Joining the Bollywood celebrities’ love for Manish Malhotra sequin saree, the Dhadak actress slayed a lavender saree and matching bralette blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Sequin saree
Her flirty pantsuit from Safiyaa consisting of peppy pink bell-bottom pants and a blazer that featured a plunging neckline and sensuous silhouette looked stunning on the diva!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Sultry pantsuit
