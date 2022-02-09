Fashion

P R Gayathri

FEB 09, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor’s monochrome mood

Heading 3

Vacay look

Giving us a glimpse of her NYC’s trip, Janhvi blended with nature in her monochromatic look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Rocking a neon green body-hugging co-ord set, Janhvi looked ravishing as ever!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Neon green look

Strolling through the streets of Big Apples, the diva donned an all-black look featuring thigh-high boots, a bodycon fit dress and a jacket

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

All black look

Yellow is the standout colour that can grab eyeballs even from a distance. Her asymmetric mini skirt, bralette top and cropped blazer set were both trendy and chic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Fun & fab look

When in doubt wear black and let Janhvi Kapoor show you how! The Good Luck Jerry actress sported an all-black look from Zara bedecked with sequins

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Sequin pantsuit

For her little sister Khushi's birthday party, Janhvi slipped into a hot pink bodycon dress and teamed it with matching pink heels sporting a hot monochrome look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Pink overdose

She sported a casual look at the airport painting her look all-white and teaming it with a luxe bag from OffWhite

Image: Pinkvilla

Airport look

Taking her airport style game a notch higher, the diva flaunted a lilac number that came with a thigh-high slit skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Lilac wonder

The 24-year-old made a hot wave in her rib-knit fit from Prabal Gurung that featured a mini keyhole-like neckline

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Nude toned dress

Joining the Bollywood celebrities’ love for Manish Malhotra sequin saree, the Dhadak actress slayed a lavender saree and matching bralette blouse

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Sequin saree

Her flirty pantsuit from Safiyaa consisting of peppy pink bell-bottom pants and a blazer that featured a plunging neckline and sensuous silhouette looked stunning on the diva!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Sultry pantsuit

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jacqueline Fernandez in beautiful sarees

Click Here