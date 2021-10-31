oct 31, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor’s shiny outfits for Diwali
Janhvi chose a metallic red lehenga that came richly laden with sequins and beadwork along with a matching dupatta loaded with sequins as well
Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream come true as she posed in a rose gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The strappy blouse was studded in stones and Janhvi completed the look with a diamond necklace
Janhvi definitely stole the spotlight in a bold red saree by Manish Malhotra with the fiery hue and sultry blouse
Janhvi Kapoor looked right out of a fairytale in this purple high-shine six yard saree by Manish Malhotra that featured only sequin work all over
The actress chose an awestrucking gold Manish Malhotra lehenga for a Diwali party. The metallic lightweight lehenga was paired with a strappy blouse and a matching dupatta
Janhvi stepped out in a pale gold lehenga by designer duo, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The outfit was dripping in mirror detailing featuring square and circular mirrors, all set in geometric patterns
Manish Malhotra is most certainly the star kid’s favourite! Dressed in a rani pink lehenga by the designer, Janhvi looked like an Indian strawberry shortcake
Janhvi certainly has a thing for gold lehengas! She was seen dressed in yet another lehenga by Manish Malhotra in shades of glazed gold and scarlet
Janhvi ditched the subtle path and chose the ultra-glam route. She dolled up in a wine coloured, heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga
Janhvi opted for another Manish Malhotra number as she wore a crystal modish lehenga with a ruffle dupatta
