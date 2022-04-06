Fashion

April 06, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor’s sizzling party dresses

Sparkly dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The champagne-hued bodycon dress by UK-based label Nadine Merabi was beaded with pearls and embellishments and came with voluminous sleeves

Janhvi absolutely adores ruched bodycon numbers. The white mini dress from Datt featured a 3D draping technique bearing an asymmetrical neckline and noodle straps

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Ruched dress

This dress is a mix of both chic and fun. The mini dress from Atsu Sekhose had a bustier top and a sparkling multicoloured sequin skirt. The top featured a large bow on top adding a fun spin to it

The bow dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Hopping on the feather fever as well? Janhvi's Ziad Kanad couture dress is an ideal party pick

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Feather dress

Blingy dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A blingy off-shoulder mini dress should be enough to steal the show. But if you are high on comfort, look at how Janhvi accessorised her off-shoulder ruched bodycon dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For a full glam, Janhvi went all out with a faux-feather mini dress from the House of Exc looking ethereal. Her strapless mini dress also featured a diamond-encrusted belt

Angel girl

Image: Pinkvilla

For Grazia Millennial Awards, Janhvi’s silver sequin number by Falguni and Shane Peacock stole the show as she opted to go sans accessories and only highlighted her hourglass figure

Red carpet look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor elevated the spice level with her hot pink bodycon dress at her sister Khushi Kapoor’s birthday party last year

Barbie pink

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s hunter-green Prabal Gurung asymmetric number was tailored with slash details, a bodycon fit that ended at her waist while the rest had a flowy fit

Shimmery sequin dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Spoil yourself with a splash of neon and look like no other at the party. The tube neon green bandeau dress bore a sweetheart neckline, asymmetric cut at the hemline, and a trail that flowed down with ease

Neon Rush

