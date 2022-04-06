Fashion
P R Gayathri
April 06, 2022
Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor’s sizzling party dresses
Sparkly dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The champagne-hued bodycon dress by UK-based label Nadine Merabi was beaded with pearls and embellishments and came with voluminous sleeves
Janhvi absolutely adores ruched bodycon numbers. The white mini dress from Datt featured a 3D draping technique bearing an asymmetrical neckline and noodle straps
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Ruched dress
This dress is a mix of both chic and fun. The mini dress from Atsu Sekhose had a bustier top and a sparkling multicoloured sequin skirt. The top featured a large bow on top adding a fun spin to it
The bow dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Hopping on the feather fever as well? Janhvi's Ziad Kanad couture dress is an ideal party pick
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Feather dress
Blingy dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A blingy off-shoulder mini dress should be enough to steal the show. But if you are high on comfort, look at how Janhvi accessorised her off-shoulder ruched bodycon dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For a full glam, Janhvi went all out with a faux-feather mini dress from the House of Exc looking ethereal. Her strapless mini dress also featured a diamond-encrusted belt
Angel girl
Image: Pinkvilla
For Grazia Millennial Awards, Janhvi’s silver sequin number by Falguni and Shane Peacock stole the show as she opted to go sans accessories and only highlighted her hourglass figure
Red carpet look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor elevated the spice level with her hot pink bodycon dress at her sister Khushi Kapoor’s birthday party last year
Barbie pink
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s hunter-green Prabal Gurung asymmetric number was tailored with slash details, a bodycon fit that ended at her waist while the rest had a flowy fit
Shimmery sequin dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Spoil yourself with a splash of neon and look like no other at the party. The tube neon green bandeau dress bore a sweetheart neckline, asymmetric cut at the hemline, and a trail that flowed down with ease
Neon Rush
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: John Abraham’s moments with his dogs