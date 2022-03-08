Beauty
Rishika Shah
MAR 08, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s skin care regime
Skinimalism
Janhvi follows a very simple skincare routine and avoids using too many products
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Owing to her profession, continuous exposure to light and makeup affects the skin adversely, so she makes sure she follows a routine
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Disciplined Routine
To keep her skin looking fresh and dewy, she ensures staying hydrated and getting enough sleep
Fresh & Dewy Skin
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her post makeup routine includes the application of a hyaluronic acid face serum before she goes to bed
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Her mornings begin with a splash of cold water and a mild cleanse, followed by treating her skin with a Niacinamide serum
Morning Skincare
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi believes that a combination of working out, using the right products, a goodnight’s sleep and avoiding stress is the key to clear skin
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Secret To Clear Skin
The actress also uses a DIY face pack from time to time made with pineapple, milk, and honey for exfoliation and moisturising
DIY Face Pack
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She believes that sleeping early makes sure that your skin undergoes the repairing process that it naturally does
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Sleeping Beauty
Janhvi believes that drinking lots of water keeps the skin hydrated. It washes away toxins from the body and also keeps the stomach light
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Water = Superhero
