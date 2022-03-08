Beauty

Rishika Shah

MAR 08, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor’s skin care regime 

Heading 3

Skinimalism

Janhvi follows a very simple skincare routine and avoids using too many products

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Owing to her profession, continuous exposure to light and makeup affects the skin adversely, so she makes sure she follows a routine

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Disciplined Routine

To keep her skin looking fresh and dewy, she ensures staying hydrated and getting enough sleep

Fresh & Dewy Skin

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her post makeup routine includes the application of a hyaluronic acid face serum before she goes to bed

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Her mornings begin with a splash of cold water and a mild cleanse, followed by treating her skin with a Niacinamide serum

Morning Skincare 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi believes that a combination of working out, using the right products, a goodnight’s sleep and avoiding stress is the key to clear skin

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Secret To Clear Skin

The actress also uses a DIY face pack from time to time made with pineapple, milk, and honey for exfoliation and moisturising

DIY Face Pack 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

​​She believes that sleeping early makes sure that your skin undergoes the repairing process that it naturally does

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Sleeping Beauty

Janhvi believes that drinking lots of water keeps the skin hydrated. It washes away toxins from the body and also keeps the stomach light

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Water = Superhero 

