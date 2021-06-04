Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning makeup game

Keeping her millennial style alive, Janhvi Kapoor is always making a statement with her makeup

Glowy summer makeup that highlights her features is her go-to for casual days

But, she does not shy away from rocking a bold red lip

Taking us back to the ’90s, Ms Kapoor pulled off a neutral-toned glam like an absolute diva

Staying in line with the trends, she even pulled off freckles like a pro

She can even rock something as risky as metallic eyeshadow and make it look gorgeous

Soft smokey eyes are her go-to for evening parties and boy does she rock it!

When Janhvi comes across a bright dress like this one, she makes sure to balance her look out with neutral makeup

Even with desi attires, a glowy base is what she opts for

Most people don’t know how to hold back on makeup but she surely does it like a pro

And often going down the classic road with kohl-rimmed eyes is quite the treat

