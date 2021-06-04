Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning makeup game June 04, 2021
Keeping her millennial style alive, Janhvi Kapoor is always making a statement with her makeup
Glowy summer makeup that highlights her features is her go-to for casual days
But, she does not shy away from rocking a bold red lip
Taking us back to the ’90s, Ms Kapoor pulled off a neutral-toned glam like an absolute diva
Staying in line with the trends, she even pulled off freckles like a pro
She can even rock something as risky as metallic eyeshadow and make it look gorgeous
Soft smokey eyes are her go-to for evening parties and boy does she rock it!
When Janhvi comes across a bright dress like this one, she makes sure to balance her look out with neutral makeup
Even with desi attires, a glowy base is what she opts for
Most people don’t know how to hold back on makeup but she surely does it like a pro
And often going down the classic road with kohl-rimmed eyes is quite the treat
For more updates about janhvi kapoor, Bollywood, and beauty, follow Pinkvilla