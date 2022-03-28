FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish blouses

Floral allure

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor stuns every single time she takes the desi route and heavily relies on stylish blouses like this floral, deep sweetheart neckline choli to add to her charm

She oozes vintage glamour in this sheer floral saree paired with a contemporary style white sleeveless blouse with a scalloped neckline

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Retro diva

The actress looks straight out of the fifties in this sleeveless, heavily sequined blouse that went well with the soft pink saree

Dreamy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi makes our hearts skip a beat in this spirit-lifting yellow saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline and intricate floral embroidery

Video: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Mellow yellow

Bejewelled blouse

Video: Pinkvilla

The actress looked like a million bucks in this strappy, crystal-studded blouse worn over the rose gold skirt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Sunshine hue

Giving a miss to her sleeveless blouses, this time she opted for a yellow scooped neckline with a plunging back featuring intricate zari embroidery

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Looking as gorgeous as ever, she gave a lesson on how to rock a monochrome saree look by opting for a red beaded blouse with a plunging neckline

Monochrome magic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Next, she wore a pink strappy, sweetheart neckline blouse adorned with threadwork, cowrie shells and ahir patterns

Heavily embroidered

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

How stunning does she look in this bustier-style embroidered blouse with crystal noodle straps styled with a white saree?

Modish look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Lastly, can we just take a moment to appreciate how amazing she looks in this lavender, bralette-style sequined blouse that perfectly complements her drape?

Bralette-style

