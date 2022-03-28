FASHION
Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish blouses
Floral allure
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor stuns every single time she takes the desi route and heavily relies on stylish blouses like this floral, deep sweetheart neckline choli to add to her charm
She oozes vintage glamour in this sheer floral saree paired with a contemporary style white sleeveless blouse with a scalloped neckline
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Retro diva
The actress looks straight out of the fifties in this sleeveless, heavily sequined blouse that went well with the soft pink saree
Dreamy
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi makes our hearts skip a beat in this spirit-lifting yellow saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline and intricate floral embroidery
Video: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Mellow yellow
Bejewelled blouse
Video: Pinkvilla
The actress looked like a million bucks in this strappy, crystal-studded blouse worn over the rose gold skirt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Sunshine hue
Giving a miss to her sleeveless blouses, this time she opted for a yellow scooped neckline with a plunging back featuring intricate zari embroidery
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Looking as gorgeous as ever, she gave a lesson on how to rock a monochrome saree look by opting for a red beaded blouse with a plunging neckline
Monochrome magic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Next, she wore a pink strappy, sweetheart neckline blouse adorned with threadwork, cowrie shells and ahir patterns
Heavily embroidered
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
How stunning does she look in this bustier-style embroidered blouse with crystal noodle straps styled with a white saree?
Modish look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Lastly, can we just take a moment to appreciate how amazing she looks in this lavender, bralette-style sequined blouse that perfectly complements her drape?
Bralette-style
