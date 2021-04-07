Janhvi Kapoor’s summer wardrobe April 07, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor has always made sure to bring something new to the table when it comes to fashion
Her summer style is a great testament to that and here’s everything she’s worn this season
Jeans is not something one would usually pick for the season but when paired with a floral corset it’s a statement in it’s own!
Talking about corsets, they seem to be her favourite thing for the season!
Playing around with bright colours is a perfect way to celebrate summer and this neon wonder does just that!
She even brought back the 90’s with her halter top and we are in love!
She even showed us a great way to go desi and wear a breezy saree for the season
Ms Kapoor even showed us the perfect party look, I mean, look at her!
Adding to her outfits, her hair and makeup game has also been fresh and trendy
