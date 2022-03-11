Fashion

Rishika Shah

MAR 11, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor’s swimsuit collection

Heading 3

Black Monokini

Janhvi kept it chic and classy in a backless black monokini that will never go out of style!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

One can never go wrong with florals! Janhvi’s red and black floral bikini and sarong set is all things perfect

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Floral Queen

Janhvi made the sunset look even prettier as she posed in a white bikini top and cheetah printed bottoms

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Cheetah Prints

Janhvi shone brighter than the sun in a bright orange bikini teamed with a matching shrug

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Orange Candy

Janhvi made sure all eyes were on her as she posed in a floral neon bikini and sarong set

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Neon Lights 

Janhvi had us weak on our knees in a holographic one piece swimsuit accessorised with a layered necklace

Holographic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi teamed her metallic sequined bikini top with a trendy bucket hat and layered necklace

Bucket Hat

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi made us want to pack our swimming bags right away with this picture of her in a yellow floral bikini

Sunshine Yellow 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:South Indian celebs with their pets

Click Here