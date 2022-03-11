Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 11, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s swimsuit collection
Black Monokini
Janhvi kept it chic and classy in a backless black monokini that will never go out of style!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
One can never go wrong with florals! Janhvi’s red and black floral bikini and sarong set is all things perfect
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Floral Queen
Janhvi made the sunset look even prettier as she posed in a white bikini top and cheetah printed bottoms
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Cheetah Prints
Janhvi shone brighter than the sun in a bright orange bikini teamed with a matching shrug
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Orange Candy
Janhvi made sure all eyes were on her as she posed in a floral neon bikini and sarong set
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Neon Lights
Janhvi had us weak on our knees in a holographic one piece swimsuit accessorised with a layered necklace
Holographic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi teamed her metallic sequined bikini top with a trendy bucket hat and layered necklace
Bucket Hat
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi made us want to pack our swimming bags right away with this picture of her in a yellow floral bikini
Sunshine Yellow
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
