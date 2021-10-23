Janhvi Kapoor in sequinned outfits 

Janhvi picked out a glittery bodycon dress by Nadine Merabi. This champagne mini dress with pearl and beaded embellishments looked stunning on her and hugged her curves perfectly
Janhvi Kapoor donned a sheer embellished feather dress by Ziad Nakad and made our hearts skip a beat
The actress teamed a multicoloured sequin mini skirt with a strapless navy blue top featuring a huge bow on the front
For Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party, Janhvi chose a strapless powder blue crop top decked in transparent sequins and teamed it up with sequined white high-waisted pants
Janhvi looked right out of a fairytale in this purple high-shine six yard saree by Manish Malhotra that featured only sequin work all over. She paired the violet toned saree with a matching bralette-style blouse
The millennial actress rocked a Julien Macdonald red gown decked in sequin work
She even dazzled in an amazing mini disco dress by Akanksha Gajria in the shades of purple and pink
Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and sequins are a trio that never disappoint us! The actress looked like a dream in this rose gold sequin lehenga
Yet another show-stopping number by Manish Malhotra and his favourite muse! Janhvi looked out of this world as she posed in this all red sequin lehenga
Janhvi was seen balancing all the sequinned drama with an understated flair as she wore a bottle green sequinned dress
