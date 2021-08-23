Janhvi Kapoor slays in bodycon dresses
august 23, 2021
A fan of bodycon dresses, Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in a camel-hued ruched dress from FRISKY!
Janhvi lets the colour and silhouette do all the talking when it comes to sporting a bodycon dress! And this neon number serves as proof!
In a full-sleeve bodyfit number with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, Janhvi ensures that all eyes are on her!
For the birthday bash of Kartik Aaryan, she sizzled in a hot pink strapless dress that showed off her gorgeous curves in full light!
And this white feathered mini dress by Zaid Nakad does full justice to her curvaceous frame!
In this strapless Alina Anwar Couture ruched number, she added the perfect amount of drama needed to make all the heads turn!
The diva painted the town red in a midi bodycon dress that hugged her frame at the right places!
Adding all the more drama is this sequined green dress by Prabal Gurung that Janhvi wore with an understated elegance!
The ‘Roohi’ actress donned a shimmery black bodycon dress and made our jaws drop to the floor!
And this floor-length beige-hued gown that she wore with an impressive flair left us in awe of her fierceness!
