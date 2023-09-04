Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 04, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor slays in deep necklines

Stunner 

Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in a black cutout gown. The plunging neckline is a canvas for her emerald drop necklace

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Oomph Factor 

Janhvi brought some oomph factor to the table in her deep-neck red and black sequined number by Manish Malhotra

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Hotness Overload

The Dhadak debutant showed off her gorgeous curves and cleavage in a plunging-neck sequined gown by Falguni Shane Peacock

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Treat To Sore Eyes 

The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress column-style gown came with a plunging neckline and looked absolutely flattering on her!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Too Hot To Handle 

Janhvi ensured that all eyes were on her as she decked up in a hot pink strappy bodycon dress with a deep neckline

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Making Heads Turn 

The Roohi actress grabbed eyeballs in yet another sparkly mini dress with a sultry neckline

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Desi Diva 

For a sexy desi look, Kapoor picked out a plunging neck blouse to pair with her sequined saree

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Bold In Ethnic Wear

Even Janhvi’s embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga that came with a deep plunging neck blouse added boldness to her look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Metallic Moment 

This metallic pleated gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit ensured the Bawaal actor’s look was every bit sassy! 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Kapoor’s pink blazer featuring a risqué neckline and hooks that played peek-a-boo across the bodice caught our attention at first glance

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Risqué Style 

