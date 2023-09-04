pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 04, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor slays in deep necklines
Stunner
Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in a black cutout gown. The plunging neckline is a canvas for her emerald drop necklace
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Oomph Factor
Janhvi brought some oomph factor to the table in her deep-neck red and black sequined number by Manish Malhotra
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Hotness Overload
The Dhadak debutant showed off her gorgeous curves and cleavage in a plunging-neck sequined gown by Falguni Shane Peacock
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Treat To Sore Eyes
The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress column-style gown came with a plunging neckline and looked absolutely flattering on her!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Too Hot To Handle
Janhvi ensured that all eyes were on her as she decked up in a hot pink strappy bodycon dress with a deep neckline
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Making Heads Turn
The Roohi actress grabbed eyeballs in yet another sparkly mini dress with a sultry neckline
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Desi Diva
For a sexy desi look, Kapoor picked out a plunging neck blouse to pair with her sequined saree
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Bold In Ethnic Wear
Even Janhvi’s embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga that came with a deep plunging neck blouse added boldness to her look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Metallic Moment
This metallic pleated gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit ensured the Bawaal actor’s look was every bit sassy!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Kapoor’s pink blazer featuring a risqué neckline and hooks that played peek-a-boo across the bodice caught our attention at first glance
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Risqué Style
