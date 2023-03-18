Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor: Summer looks to recreate

Giving away major summer vibes she wore this backless mint green ruffle dress

As cool as mint

Who says you cannot have a desi summer look? Janhvi looks adorable in this floral pink kurti

Going desi

Janhvi took to Instagram and posted this multi-colored kitschy maxi-dress with shades of yellow, blue, and green

Easy breezy kitsch

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor in a comfortable printed mustard peplum top on a pair of matching pants

Comfort over style

Janhvi Kapoor wore this tie and dye pair of matching t-shirt and shorts

Beach vibes

Janhvi Kapoor channels her filmy vibe in white salwar kameez paired with a blue phulkari dupatta

Sunshine

Janhvi’s summer wardrobe has the most stylish dresses. She looks chic in a floral dress with barely-there straps and a thigh-high slit

Floral chic

Sharing her photos from her Maldives diary, she wore this lavender crop top on denim shorts

Vacation fit

She wears a matching crochet with Varun to pull out a warm summer look

Crochet top

Recreate this stylish look by pairing dungarees with a sleeveless crop top

Casually stylish

