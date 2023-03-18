Janhvi Kapoor: Summer looks to recreate
mar 18, 2023
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Giving away major summer vibes she wore this backless mint green ruffle dress
As cool as mint
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Who says you cannot have a desi summer look? Janhvi looks adorable in this floral pink kurti
Going desi
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi took to Instagram and posted this multi-colored kitschy maxi-dress with shades of yellow, blue, and green
Easy breezy kitsch
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor in a comfortable printed mustard peplum top on a pair of matching pants
Comfort over style
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore this tie and dye pair of matching t-shirt and shorts
Beach vibes
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor channels her filmy vibe in white salwar kameez paired with a blue phulkari dupatta
Sunshine
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi’s summer wardrobe has the most stylish dresses. She looks chic in a floral dress with barely-there straps and a thigh-high slit
Floral chic
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Sharing her photos from her Maldives diary, she wore this lavender crop top on denim shorts
Vacation fit
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She wears a matching crochet with Varun to pull out a warm summer look
Crochet top
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Recreate this stylish look by pairing dungarees with a sleeveless crop top
Casually stylish
