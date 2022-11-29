Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s airport looks

                  pinkvilla 

Prerna
 Verma

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Janhvi keeps it comfy in a light blue co-ord set

The co-ord tracksuit

Janhvi Kapoor slays her airport look in this all-white crop top which she paired with joggers and jacket

The all-white attire

Janhvi nails her airport look in these knee-high boots and top as she walks in style

The chic look

Janhvi paired her blue joggers with a white top

The sporty look

Janhvi looks cool in this all-black attire

All-black attire

Janhvi looks pretty in these Pink track pants which she paired with a white crop top

Pretty in pink

Janhvi nails her airport look in this white-coloured salwar kameez

The desi girl

Janhvi is a vision in this traditional outfit

The smiling diva

Janhvi looks fantastic in yet another traditional outfit that she chose for her airport look

Ethnic queen

We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her in this gorgeous attire

Simplicity is the best policy

