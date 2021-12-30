FASHION

DEC 30, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor's best looks from 2021 

Victorian Style

Janhvi Kapoor looked like royalty as she was seen posing in a thigh-high slit black Victorian gown from Antithesis

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Sheer Saree

Kapoor reminded us so much of her mother, Sridevi, as she posed in a sheer organza all over rose printed saree

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Janhvi wore a Manish Malhotra rose gold lehenga with a Swarovski studded blouse

Studded Lehenga

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The actress also opted for an ivory kurta and lehenga set by Anita Dongre

Kurta & Lehenga Set

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Her gold metallic mini dress from Pink Porcupines featured midriff flossing with a criss-cross halter

Magnificent In Metallic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She also picked a champagne mini dress with pearl and beaded embellishments

All That Glitters

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The actress sported a sequined sky blue tube top, teamed with high-waisted white trousers

Tube & Trousers

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She brightened up the sun in Maldives as she stepped out in a holographic swimsuit

Beach, Please

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She aced winter fashion in a black dress with high-rise black boots and a matching oversized blazer

Winter Fashion

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She teamed a strapless black floral corset top with high-waisted denims

Chic In Corset

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

The actress looked resplendent in a strapless neon dress featuring a long train and a sweetheart neckline

Neon Lights

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She stepped out in a body-hugging, sleeveless, neutral toned dress, with a ruched detailing

Ravishing In Ruched

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

