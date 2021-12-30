FASHION
DEC 30, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor's best looks from 2021
Victorian Style
Janhvi Kapoor looked like royalty as she was seen posing in a thigh-high slit black Victorian gown from Antithesis
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Sheer Saree
Kapoor reminded us so much of her mother, Sridevi, as she posed in a sheer organza all over rose printed saree
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Janhvi wore a Manish Malhotra rose gold lehenga with a Swarovski studded blouse
Studded Lehenga
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The actress also opted for an ivory kurta and lehenga set by Anita Dongre
Kurta & Lehenga Set
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Her gold metallic mini dress from Pink Porcupines featured midriff flossing with a criss-cross halter
Magnificent In Metallic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She also picked a champagne mini dress with pearl and beaded embellishments
All That Glitters
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The actress sported a sequined sky blue tube top, teamed with high-waisted white trousers
Tube & Trousers
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She brightened up the sun in Maldives as she stepped out in a holographic swimsuit
Beach, Please
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She aced winter fashion in a black dress with high-rise black boots and a matching oversized blazer
Winter Fashion
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She teamed a strapless black floral corset top with high-waisted denims
Chic In Corset
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
The actress looked resplendent in a strapless neon dress featuring a long train and a sweetheart neckline
Neon Lights
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She stepped out in a body-hugging, sleeveless, neutral toned dress, with a ruched detailing
Ravishing In Ruched
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
