Janhvi Kapoor's bikini collection

May 23, 2021

Known for her love for sarees and trendy ensembles, Janhvi Kapoor often proves that there’s nothing she can’t pull off

Her summer wardrobe is quite breezy and refreshing but it’s her bikini collection that will make you envious
The actress gave off major mermaid vibes with her long beachy mane and a printed lime green bikini

Ms Kapoor surely stole the show as she picked out a holographic monokini and styled it with dainty jewellery

Bright colours are all that she loves on the beach and this coral bikini and coverup set is a treat!

She even picked out this silver tie-up bikini top and styled with a pair of denim shorts and a bucket hat

Exploring her wild side, the actress also picked this leopard print bottom with a white bikini top

She then hung out with her friend by the pool in a crochet bikini top and denim shorts

She clearly is a water baby and her bikini collection is to die for!

