Janhvi Kapoor's bikini collection May 23, 2021
Known for her love for sarees and trendy ensembles, Janhvi Kapoor often proves that there’s nothing she can’t pull off
Her summer wardrobe is quite breezy and refreshing but it’s her bikini collection that will make you envious
The actress gave off major mermaid vibes with her long beachy mane and a printed lime green bikini
Ms Kapoor surely stole the show as she picked out a holographic monokini and styled it with dainty jewellery
Bright colours are all that she loves on the beach and this coral bikini and coverup set is a treat!
She even picked out this silver tie-up bikini top and styled with a pair of denim shorts and a bucket hat
Exploring her wild side, the actress also picked this leopard print bottom with a white bikini top
She then hung out with her friend by the pool in a crochet bikini top and denim shorts
She clearly is a water baby and her bikini collection is to die for!
For more updates on janhvi kapoor, follow Pinkvilla!