Shefali Fernandes
OCT 20, 2022
FASHION
Janhvi Kapoor's
Breezy kurtas
Source: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a lemon-coloured long kurta which she paired with a white Ghaghra-style palazzo and matching dupatta.
Source: Pinkvilla
Post-gym, Janhvi Kapoor wore a bright pink kurta set featuring floral prints and styled it with silver earrings.
Source: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor wore a white kurta set that came with a v-neck embroidery and paired it with off-white pants that had lace embroidery.
Source: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a laced light blue kurta with a white palazzo. She also added a pair of silver earrings.
Source: Pinkvilla
For her airport look, Janhvi Kapoor donned a floral white ethnic outfit with matching juttis.
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a Mulmul yana pink three-piece attire. It also featured a sleeveless kurta with floral patterns on it.
Source: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a printed kurta and looked beyond beautiful in it. She also rocked her no-makeup look with ease.
Source: Pinkvilla
The Dhadak actress opted for a beautiful chikankari kurta and paired it with white pants.
Source: Pinkvilla
At the airport, Janhvi Kapoor is seen dressed in a Fuchsia pink kurta and paired with matching pants.
Source: Pinkvilla
Keeping it casual, Janhvi Kapoor wore a floral block printed white kurta by Anita Dongre and paired it with chikankari-laced palazzos.
