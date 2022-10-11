Janhvi Kapoor's
chic ethnic outfits
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress looked lovely wearing a white floral printed saree pairing it with a white strappy blouse from the collection of Dohr
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress stunned in an icy blue multicolored sequin saree from the collection of Manish Malhotra
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress made a fashion statement by wearing a black lace structured saree and complementing it with a high ponytail and a pair of earrings
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is the finest inspiration for this festive season in a blue and white printed co-ord set from Anita Dongre's brand
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
If you wish to look elegant and beautiful then this Janhvi-inspired green floral printed saree would be the perfect choice for you
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
If yellow is more your color, choose this solid yellow saree with white lace borders from Manish Malhotra's collection
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Wear this floral embroidered lehenga to a party or a wedding and accessorize like Janhvi with a choker to amp your glam factor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi’s pink floral organza saree featuring a white blouse and lace border looked stunning as she stepped out in the sun
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Basking in the glory of the sun, she looked incredibly gorgeous in a yellow and pink lehenga choli set
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For her daytime look, she kept her look minimal and casual by donning a cute white salwar suit set and pairing it up with a yellow dupatta
