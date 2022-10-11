Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's 

chic ethnic outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked lovely wearing a white floral printed saree pairing it with a white strappy blouse from the collection of Dohr

White and florals

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress stunned in an icy blue multicolored sequin saree from the collection of Manish Malhotra

Icy-spicy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress made a fashion statement by wearing a black lace structured saree and complementing it with a high ponytail and a pair of earrings

Black magic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is the finest inspiration for this festive season in a blue and white printed co-ord set from Anita Dongre's brand

Shades of blue

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

If you wish to look elegant and beautiful then this Janhvi-inspired green floral printed saree would be the perfect choice for you

Serene green 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

If yellow is more your color, choose this solid yellow saree with white lace borders from Manish Malhotra's collection

Yellow mellow

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Wear this floral embroidered lehenga to a party or a wedding and accessorize like Janhvi with a choker to amp your glam factor

Floral Lehenga

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi’s pink floral organza saree featuring a white blouse and lace border looked stunning as she stepped out in the sun

Organza Saree

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Basking in the glory of the sun, she looked incredibly gorgeous in a yellow and pink lehenga choli set

Sunny yellow

Image: Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For her daytime look, she kept her look minimal and casual by donning a cute white salwar suit set and pairing it up with a yellow dupatta

Day-out look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya Kapoor’s stylish dresses

Click Here