 Janhvi Kapoor’s chickenkari suit

Prerna
Verma

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Light blue salwar kameez

Janhvi effortlessly nails her salwar kameez look in this picture

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi is a vision in white in this attire

The all-white attire

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi looks cute in this white short kurta

The white short kurta

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi looks lovely in this long light blue kurta with floral chickenkari work

The blue look

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi looks glam in this beige-coloured short kurta over sharara

Beige sharara set

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi keeps her airport look simple in this long white kurta with minimal chickenkari work on it

Simple white chickenkari kurta

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi is a pretty sight in this cream-coloured salwar kameez with red floral chickenkari work

Cream-coloured floral chickenkari

Image: Pinkvilla

The chickenkari work on her baby pink kurta with tassels on it makes Janhvi look fab

The funky baby pink kurta

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi looks stunning in this kurta

The lime yellow chickenkari kurta

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi takes the fashion a notch higher with her pink attire

Hot pink chickenkari attire

