Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 26, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor's coolest gym looks

Heading 3

Gym-ready

Janhvi made us want to hit the gym as she walked away in a cool white cropped tee and comfy drawstring trousers

Image: Pinkvilla

She then switched things by opting for a cut-sleeve blue tee to go with her white trousers

Image: Pinkvilla

Never Boring

Eye-catching Co-ords

In a dark purple shade with contrast orange piping, she opted for a pair of runner shorts and a halter neck sports bra to hit the gym!

Image: Pinkvilla

Cool Colours

She showed off her toned midriff in a pale blue high-neck sports bra and white sporty shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

To add some colour to her gym wardrobe, she picked out a peppy pink sweatshirt and a yellow gym bag that rounded off her look well

Image: Pinkvilla

Pop of Colour

Rocking two styles together, she showed off her pink and white tie-dye sports bra by teaming it with a mesh jacket and solid black shorts

Image: Pinkvilla 

Trendy Fits

Gymwear Goals

Her gym-ready look in dark blue shorts and a cropped tie-dye tee serve as the coolest gymwear goals!

Image: Pinkvilla

She took the colour blocking trends to a different level by wearing a bodyfit green and black tee to the gym

Image: Pinkvilla

Colour Blocking In Her Own Way

Keeping it casual, she paired her black runner shorts with an oversized pink tee

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual Style

Her light pink jacket and black tights activewear combo is a super cool fit for the gym!

Image: Pinkvilla

Best Combo

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun Dhawan & Natasha's relationship

Click Here