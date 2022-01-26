Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 26, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor's coolest gym looks
Heading 3
Gym-ready
Janhvi made us want to hit the gym as she walked away in a cool white cropped tee and comfy drawstring trousers
Image: Pinkvilla
She then switched things by opting for a cut-sleeve blue tee to go with her white trousers
Image: Pinkvilla
Never Boring
Eye-catching Co-ords
In a dark purple shade with contrast orange piping, she opted for a pair of runner shorts and a halter neck sports bra to hit the gym!
Image: Pinkvilla
Cool Colours
She showed off her toned midriff in a pale blue high-neck sports bra and white sporty shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
To add some colour to her gym wardrobe, she picked out a peppy pink sweatshirt and a yellow gym bag that rounded off her look well
Image: Pinkvilla
Pop of Colour
Rocking two styles together, she showed off her pink and white tie-dye sports bra by teaming it with a mesh jacket and solid black shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
Trendy Fits
Gymwear Goals
Her gym-ready look in dark blue shorts and a cropped tie-dye tee serve as the coolest gymwear goals!
Image: Pinkvilla
She took the colour blocking trends to a different level by wearing a bodyfit green and black tee to the gym
Image: Pinkvilla
Colour Blocking In Her Own Way
Keeping it casual, she paired her black runner shorts with an oversized pink tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Style
Her light pink jacket and black tights activewear combo is a super cool fit for the gym!
Image: Pinkvilla
Best Combo
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun Dhawan & Natasha's relationship