Janhvi Kapoor’s crop top
pinkvilla
Prerna
Verma
DEC 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The white casual crop top
A perfect crop top for your next trip, Janhvi stuns in this white casual crop top
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks funky in this sweater crop top
Sweater crop top
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks beautiful in this neon green crop top
Neon green crop top
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks mesmerising in this sequined white tube crop top
Sequined tube crop top
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a vision in white in this white crop top
White balloon crop top
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi poses amidst this beautiful scenery in this baby pink crop top
Baby pink spaghetti strap top
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a diva in this silver bomber crop jacket
Silver crop bomber jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi looks stylish in this black crop top as she walks out of the gym
Black crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi nails this gym look
Bodycon light blue crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi looks colourful in this tie & dye crop top
Tie & Dye crop top
