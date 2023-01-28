Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's earrings collection 

Neenaz
Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 28, 2023

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress looked festive-ready in a beige lehenga and a pair of statement silver and Kundan earrings

Silver Earrings

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She wore some gold hoop earrings adorned in textured patterns for a scintillating monochrome look

Hoops

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress also loves to sport minimal gold studs and these ones serve as proof

Minimal Gold Rings

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She wore a pair of blue studs earrings with her white dress for a colour-blocking effect

Colourful Studs 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She rounds up her ethnic look with a pair of stunning Kundan jhumkas

Kundan Jhumkas

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is also a fan of diamond danglers and can be seen sporting them with her sequin sarees

Danglers

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her collection also includes a pair of statement oxidised silver jhumkas 

Oxidised Jhumkas

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She adds the right amount of glamour to her sparkly saree with these diamond earrings in circular patterns

Diamonds

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her gold chandbaalis with contrasting pink and green embellishments look stunning

Chandbaalis

