Janhvi Kapoor's earrings collection 

The Mili actress looked festive-ready in a beige lehenga and a pair of statement silver and Kundan earrings
Silver Earrings
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She wore some gold hoop earrings adorned in textured patterns for a scintillating monochrome look
Hoops
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress also loves to sport minimal gold studs and these ones serve as proof
Minimal Gold Rings
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She wore a pair of blue studs earrings with her white dress for a colour-blocking effect
Colourful Studs
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She rounds up her ethnic look with a pair of stunning Kundan jhumkas
Kundan Jhumkas
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is also a fan of diamond danglers and can be seen sporting them with her sequin sarees
Danglers
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her collection also includes a pair of statement oxidised silver jhumkas
Oxidised Jhumkas
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She adds the right amount of glamour to her sparkly saree with these diamond earrings in circular patterns
Diamonds
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her gold chandbaalis with contrasting pink and green embellishments look stunning
Chandbaalis
