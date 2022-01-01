Janhvi Kapoor’s

Heading 3

SEPT 17, 2022

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi showed us how to add oomph to a desi look by pairing her sequined saree with a slinky bikini-styled blouse featuring a bow tie detail on the back

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a green and white floral print saree that she wore with a matching sleeveless blouse

Floral Galore

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Kapoor wore a sheer organza drape with a white tank top style cropped blouse and showed us how to ace desi fashion in a contemporary way!

Oozing Oomph

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She paired her black Manish Malhotra saree with a deep-back blouse and looked stunning in it!

B&W Magic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She elevated her elegant saree look by pairing the solid monochrome drape with n intricately embellished blouse bearing beadwork and floral embroidery

Elegance Redefined 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

While her yellow saree looked stunning, it was her elbow-length blouse covered in intricate threadwork that stole the show!

Stunning And How!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress rocked a mauve sequinned
saree with a ravishing plunging-neckline strappy blouse

Lavender saree

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her choice of blouse for gorgeous lehenga skirts also remains
 bookmark worthy and this
embellished number serves as proof

Glitterati

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

She looked flawless in her blue Arpita Mehta lehenga that came with a shimmery spaghetti-strap blouse

Arpita Mehta lehenga

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She wore a golden mirror work lehenga that married its traditional skirt with a modern design corset-style choli

Golden lehenga

