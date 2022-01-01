Janhvi Kapoor’s
fab blouse collection
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi showed us how to add oomph to a desi look by pairing her sequined saree with a slinky bikini-styled blouse featuring a bow tie detail on the back
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a green and white floral print saree that she wore with a matching sleeveless blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Kapoor wore a sheer organza drape with a white tank top style cropped blouse and showed us how to ace desi fashion in a contemporary way!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She paired her black Manish Malhotra saree with a deep-back blouse and looked stunning in it!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She elevated her elegant saree look by pairing the solid monochrome drape with n intricately embellished blouse bearing beadwork and floral embroidery
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
While her yellow saree looked stunning, it was her elbow-length blouse covered in intricate threadwork that stole the show!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress rocked a mauve sequinned
saree with a ravishing plunging-neckline strappy blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her choice of blouse for gorgeous lehenga skirts also remains
bookmark worthy and this
embellished number serves as proof
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She looked flawless in her blue Arpita Mehta lehenga that came with a shimmery spaghetti-strap blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She wore a golden mirror work lehenga that married its traditional skirt with a modern design corset-style choli
