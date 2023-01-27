Janhvi Kapoor's glam outfit collection
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
FASHION
JAN 27, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi is looking breathtakingly beautiful in a red body-hugging dress
Ravishing
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She sported a brown leather one-shoulder mini dress and is looking gorgeous
Sassy
Alia-Khushi: Celebs in white sarees
Sonam Kapoor’s unconventional looks
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She took the fashion game a notch higher in this black cutout dress
Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looks chic in a white strappy mini dress
White
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is wearing a blue strapless jumpsuit featuring corset-like detailing
Glamorous
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This aqua blue bodycon cutout dress is looking fabulous on her
Slaying
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She donned a black cutout gown featuring a plunging neckline
Black
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is flaunting her back in this blingy slit wear
Shine
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is wearing a sequin bodycon dress which has a deep neckline
Bodycon
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.