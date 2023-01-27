Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's glam outfit collection

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi is looking breathtakingly beautiful in a red body-hugging dress

Ravishing

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She sported a brown leather one-shoulder mini dress and is looking gorgeous

Sassy

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She took the fashion game a notch higher in this black cutout dress

Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looks chic in a white strappy mini dress

White

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is wearing a blue strapless jumpsuit featuring corset-like detailing

Glamorous

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This aqua blue bodycon cutout dress is looking fabulous on her

Slaying

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She donned a black cutout gown featuring a plunging neckline

Black

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is flaunting her back in this blingy slit wear

Shine

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is wearing a sequin bodycon dress which has a deep neckline

Bodycon

