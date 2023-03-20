Janhvi Kapoor’s head-turning looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 20, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks fabulous in an all-black bodycon dress from Versace
Fabulous
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For another head-turning look, she was decked up in a long black faux leather dress with a strapless neckline
Jaw-dropping
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She exuded modern-day mermaid vibes in a stunning neon ensemble by Amit Aggarwal
Mermaid Queen
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her vibrant vacay look featuring a fluorescent yellow bikini set in on point
Vacay Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak actress brings the right amount of sass and glam in an embellished white dress and a tailored white blazer
Sassy
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Janhvi paints the town red in a short red dress with a plunging neckline
Red Spicy
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She brings some undefiable charm in a sparkly blue gown with a fitted bodice and flowy hem
Charming
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her desi glam in this sparkly silver saree and a plunging-neck blouse is simply unmatched
Desi Glam
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is a desi mermaid in this emerald green lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Sparkles & Shine
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is a total bombshell in this tangerine bodycon number with long sleeves and a thigh-grazing hemline
Bombshell
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.