Janhvi Kapoor’s head-turning looks

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks fabulous in an all-black bodycon dress from Versace

Fabulous

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For another head-turning look, she was decked up in a long black faux leather dress with a strapless neckline

Jaw-dropping

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She exuded modern-day mermaid vibes in a stunning neon ensemble by Amit Aggarwal

Mermaid Queen

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her vibrant vacay look featuring a fluorescent yellow bikini set in on point

Vacay Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak actress brings the right amount of sass and glam in an embellished white dress and a tailored white blazer

Sassy

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Janhvi paints the town red in a short red dress with a plunging neckline

Red Spicy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She brings some undefiable charm in a sparkly blue gown with a fitted bodice and flowy hem

Charming

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her desi glam in this sparkly silver saree and a plunging-neck blouse is simply unmatched

Desi Glam

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is a desi mermaid in this emerald green lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Sparkles & Shine

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is a total bombshell in this tangerine bodycon number with long sleeves and a thigh-grazing hemline

Bombshell

